Are we rational?

This week the Nobel Committee awarded its Nobel Prize in Economics to Richard Thaler, a behavioral economist.

It’s the most recent in a string of awards to those willing to question the appropriateness of the assumptions underpinning modern economics.

I think the Nobel Committee is trying to tell us something.

Thaler and the Nobel Committee are skeptical that people make decisions as would Star Trek’s Spock. I must agree. People surely don’t behave with full rationality.

Let me begin by proffering the rationale for rationality. Economists agree that perhaps people don’t make decisions rationally, but that might not matter if we behave as if we are.

If our instincts are well-aligned with rationality, then the assumption makes sense.

Economists firmly hold on to the assumption of rationality because it allows the discipline to use the tools of mathematical optimization. A century ago, economics went through a transformation that firmly planted the discipline in the realm of mathematics, and all its inherent rationality. We’ve not looked back.

Economics has been smitten with these powerful tools borrowed from physics and applied to the new social science.

By mid-20th Century, economists were increasingly indoctrinated with this approach. You can imagine why modern economists would hold firmly to this problematic assumption, especially if there is no complete theory to replace it.

But, all the wishing in the world does not make our rationality assumption sensible. It’s difficult, though, to relax a problematic theory unless there’s a better theory to replace it. A beautiful fiction trumps a messy reality.

Behavioral finance and economics is profoundly effective at demonstrating the flaws of the traditional assumption of rationality. That might be reason enough to make economists a bit more skeptical of the traditional neoclassical model of economics.

Humankind may never be able to fully understand how the brain works. I write that hesitantly because most all thought humankind would never fly, nor certainly fly Armstrong to the moon.

But, artificial intelligence may soon be able to mimic the decisions humans make. Accordingly, behavioral economics focuses on familiar patterns of behavior rather than on predicting decisions based on mathematics.

Here’s the rub. If computers may someday be able to accurately predict the irrational decisions we make, could other computers then rationally bet to profit from our own irrationality? While we may not be rational, computers might make markets so. Their programmers will get rich from our human foibles.