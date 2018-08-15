As summer fades

As another summer begins to fade quickly and the days are beginning to grow shorter, we all try to squeeze in those summertime activities before school is back in session. Before we know it, the leaves will be falling, and soon we’ll find ourselves slipping and chipping away at the coming winter’s weather.

Summer is kick-back time, sitting on the front porch watching the world on the move.

Sandwiched between family reunions, picnics, a wedding or two, a game at the ballpark, or a popular swimming hole, summers are made to enjoy. So try slowing down your pace and just soaked up the opportunity to enjoy life.

I remember a slower time in the past and try to compare that to the issues facing the American family today in a connected world that just can’t seem to be dialed down. As we pass through these changing times, it’s easy to find fault with the world and complain about what we don’t agree with rather than appreciating what we do have.

Current events will always have an impact on how the pace of life changes through the ages, but priorities are frequently self-imposed. We should always take stock in how we choose to live and the value we place on time, which is ever so fleeting.

It’s easy to get so caught up in all the new technology, the massive amounts of information we have streaming into our homes and the constant demands on our time. Putting down the phone and replacing it with a neighborly visit over the fence, taking a family trip or volunteering for a charity requires nothing more than making a simple choice and sticking with it.

The solution is to keep your priorities grounded, sharing time with those you love and respect while being considerate of those who do not think like you. They are entitled to their thoughts, choices, and beliefs, just as much as you are to yours.

Don’t let the highly contagious political fever spoil the joys of summer. There will be plenty of time to reengage with that mess when it counts the most, during the upcoming mid-terms and on election day.

Enjoy these last fleeting days of summer. The world with all its ups and downs, scandals and threats will still be out there when Fall arrives.

Summers are special, and each summer should be filled with unique memories that last a lifetime.

Here’s hoping summer 2018 was one of your best summers yet.