Attitude is everything

With nearly every piece of information we receive, no matter the source, it’s clear that there are far too many divides within this tiny planet.

Even when friends and family gathered over the holidays, when joy and love should be overflowing, conversations sooner or later turned to the things that divide us. Politics, opinions, prejudices, and the attitudes of others are completely out of our control.

Many people seem to start their day with a big chip on their shoulder, just looking for someone to try and knock it off.

The bottom line is we all have choices. We can choose to set our attitude positively, or we can choose to go against the grain with a mindset that is combative and confrontational. Either way, your attitude is indeed one of the very few things you can have complete control over in your day.

The impact of one’s attitude is more important than education, money and circumstances you’ll face during your day and sets the tone for success or failure. Some may say it’s even more important than physical appearance, skills or talent.

As we start the New Year, nothing we’ve done up to today can be changed — it’s in the history books.

You can’t change how other people choose to act. You can’t change the weather nor inevitable events already set in motion.

The one tangible asset you have complete control over is how you choose to react and deal with the people and events of the day.

Make no mistake about it: attitudes are contagious. Just look around, and you can see how attitudes today have changed and are far more combative than a few years ago.

People tend to be more accusatory, disrespectful, and callous, especially toward those they disagree with instead of taking a complimentary approach in the hopes of defusing the situation and turning the conversation more positively.

Would you rather have a conversation with someone who is frustrated, agitated and just plain miserable to be around or with someone who is thoughtful and approaches life in a positive light?

All the more remarkable any one of us can with a little practice make an instant change on their attitude thermometer if they are willing to try and the more of us who can adjust will find their world a little brighter.