Beware of hackers and scam artists

Unless you can tell it’s a check inside the envelope, a letter from the IRS strikes fear in most Americans.

Many fear the IRS so much they are willing to do almost anything to get them out of their lives as quickly as possible. Recognizing this common fact, opportunistic scammers are on the prey.

The final rush before this year’s April 17 tax deadline puts everyone on edge — including tax professionals — making us all easy targets for scammers.

There’s a growing concern that sophisticated ID thieves could be stealing some information — bank account numbers, for instance — from tax professionals in a phishing email known as the “New Client” scam.

Tax professionals are increasingly a target for data theft, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Already this filing season, the IRS disclosed an upswing in reported thefts of taxpayer information from the offices of tax practitioners. Taxpayer data thefts in January and February are up nearly 60 percent over the same time last year.

And it’s not just the tax professionals that need to be on guard: bogus threats on self-service preparers are still just as popular.

With the number of these encounters on the rise, we want you to be aware of your rights.

The IRS will never call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill. If you haven’t received an invoice, ask them to send it again by registered mail.

The IRS will not demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Beware if they want to negotiate the amount hoping for an amount you might consider worth getting the IRS out of your life.

They will not require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card or wire transfer.

Nor will they ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. The IRS will not threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying your taxes.

Never give or confirm personal information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, account numbers or passwords to unsolicited callers and emails.

For more information, visit irs.gov/uac/report-phishing or call the local IRS Office.