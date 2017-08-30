Blessing or Curse?

Who wouldn’t love to pocket a cool $758 million?

Last week’s prize was the biggest undivided lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

As wonderful and worry-resolving as it may sound being thrust into that much money all at once, it can be as much a curse as it is a blessing.

Mavis Wanczyk will become the target for many charities, newfound and long lost friends, professional money managers, legal representatives, relatives and sadly, a number of unscrupulous scammers who would love an opportunity to share in her prize winnings.

It is not a new story.

We’ve heard about it before from the likes of stage and screen stars, professional sports athletes and prior lottery winners.

Money, especially that much money, no one average middle-class person is prepared to deal with on their own.

Mavis will be forced to trust others assisting her in the management and disbursement of such a large fund.

Common sense mandates that she can’t just take it home and put it in the mattress for safekeeping.

Herein lies the dilemma we see all around us: Money causes as many problems as it solves.

The trappings of money are seen every day all around us. From the small store clerk whose fingers are caught in the till to halls of government where the money flows in huge amounts.

How many of us laid down our hard-earned funds and bought lottery tickets in the hopes of being where Mavis is today?

What would a significant number of our population do just to have a tiny fraction of what she won?

It’s tantalizing just to think about how you would use those dollars and how happy you could make those around you feel, but sadly it’s never a one and done type of thing. The needs and requests keep coming and the need to preserve and grow what you’ve got only eats into your carefree days.

It’s easy to see why some become addicted to gambling or far worse professions when money clouds the picture and warps one’s commoner thinking.

It takes a very unique person to remain normal under such conditions and so when I make the following recommendation, hold me to it, should I ever find myself in a windfall.

No one person should never be awarded that much money. A couple of million is hard enough, but that much money is just too much.