Bringing broadband to the Adirondack Park region

In 2015, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of the largest and most ambitious state-led broadband program in the nation.

Leveraging $500 million in state funding, the program’s goal is to ensure all New Yorkers have access to broadband at speeds of 100 mbps statewide and at least 25 mbps in the most rural and remote areas.

Earlier this year, Gov. Cuomo announced that commitments have been secured to ensure exactly that – broadband for all.

While the state’s broadband investments span the upstate regions, residents of the Adirondack Park region will see more investment than any other area from the New NY Broadband Program.

When the program was launched, only 12 percent of the Adirondack region had access to high-speed internet. But as a result of the program, it will see an eye-popping $239 million of new broadband investment – most of it in new, state-of-the-art fiber optic cables which will transform the information infrastructure of the North Country.

Within the 12 counties of the Adirondack Park region, the broadband program is currently implementing:

45 projects;

$152 million in state funding;

$87 million in private and federal matching funding;

$239 million public-private investment;

Over 3,000 miles of fiber deployment; and

Covering 69,405 locations

For the many North Country residents who have never had broadband access, these connections are vital – and are achievements we should all be proud of.

For children doing their homework or applying to college, adults looking for jobs or medical care, or businesses looking to expand, broadband is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity.

Due to the need to construct networks over varied terrain, considerable effort is required.

Many projects will come online in the coming weeks and months, and we appreciate the support of local communities as this work is completed.

The BPO has a team of project managers and outside auditors monitoring the completion of all projects to ensure required internet speeds are delivered. Funding is only disbursed after work is satisfactorily completed.

Many constituents have asked about the use of satellite technology to cover about 1 percent of homes throughout the state.

Due to the region’s geography, deploying fiber is costly–and in some cases prohibitively costly–which is why wireless technology ended up being the only available solution for those areas.

Through a highly efficient “reverse auction” process, the state was able to incentivize partners to connect the most locations possible with fiber-based technologies, while also ensuring that no homes were left behind.

Networks are not static and we expect the unprecedented foundation of fiber investment the program has built will lead to a virtuous cycle of more broadband investment, faster speeds and economic growth as a result of this successful initiative.

The BPO continuously provides a wide variety of information to the public about broadband buildout in their areas, including funding broken down by company and municipality, a map of broadband coverage in the state and a search function that allows constituents to find out which providers cover them and the download speeds those providers offer.

Information on the program can be found at nysbroadband.ny.gov. We also encourage constituents to email nysbroadband@esd.ny.gov with any questions or concerns they may have.

We are on the road to implementing full broadband coverage, working in partnership with providers, local officials and citizens throughout New York state to make this vision a reality.

— Jeffrey Nordhaus is the executive vice president of Innovation and Broadband at Empire State Development