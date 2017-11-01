Can we do the right thing?

In a couple of weeks, New Yorkers once again go to the polls. It’s been an interesting year since we’ve last done that.

Regardless of your political persuasion, we’re all Americans. That means more to me than the leaders we elect. Our flag represents a concept of democracy and of the representation of our aspirations within the republic.

We don’t blindly support our elected officials in this country. After all, they’re the same as us in that they too should serve to respect the flag and oppose any dilution of democratic principles.

If our goal is to preserve our democratic principles, I’m afraid our work is cut out for us.

When our founding fathers created our constitution, they did so before the era of mass communication.

Like no time before, individuals and organizations are now able to reach out to hundreds of millions of citizens at a time. But like no time before organizations, the wealthy, and our incumbent elected officials have an unfathomable advantage in doing so.

I cannot see a path to redress this imbalance by creating a stronger voice for you and me, for the grassroots, the common person in our society.

We can write letters to the editor or columns like this, and we can once in awhile be part of a movement.

But, we, the people, don’t have a consistent voice in our own future, except on the first Tuesday of November.

Instead, we must figure out a way to curtail the power and influence of the powerful and influential. Unfortunately, the powerful and influential are the ones who make the rules.

That makes things difficult.

In New York State we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to have a say in how we are governed.

These rare Constitutional Conventions have a price tag that is not cheap, but which represents less than 0.1 percent of the total spending by state government each year. The price for greater democracy seems like one we can afford.

I harbor scant hope a constitutional convention can rebalance Albany and rid it of excesses and self-preservation tendencies, at least not quickly or in one fell swoop.

But I see that the politicians rarely impose sufficient constraints on unethical behavior, corruption, or their own powers.

For instance, most people believe in reasonable term limits, but elected politicians rarely do.

We’ve few chances to return power to the people. Let’s use them well.