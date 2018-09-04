Card skimming a recurring issue

Photo provided D. Billy Jones Photo provided

We often question whether the innovative nature of technology is a good or bad thing.

On one hand, advancements in technology have made our everyday lives easier, safer and, in many ways, more efficient.

On the other, much of our private information can and often does become public knowledge. It can be as simple as finding someone on yellowpages.com or more complex such as the ads on Facebook being tailored to our internet search history.

With our information just a click away, this can make it hard to protect ourselves from exposure or worse; exploitation.

Throughout the year, several news outlets have reported that gas stations across the state have unknowingly been used as a proxy for swindlers to steal credit card information from their customers. Those using a credit card for the transaction would slide their card for payment, pump their gas and leave, as usual.

However, during this transaction process, unbeknownst to the consumer, the skimmer copies your card information, and sends it to the fraudsters who then use this data to replicate your card for future purchases.

Before you think to yourself, “this could never happen in the North Country,” think again, because it already has.

Earlier this year, an Essex County worker tasked with reviewing pump transactions discovered a cellular-based card skimmer at a Mobil station in Keeseville.

Although Bluetooth skimmers are well known by the proper authorities, the skimmer used at the Essex County-based station was the first of its kind found in the state.

This revelation led to a statewide investigation sanctioned by the FBI, which found several other gas pump scam operations throughout the state.

According to the United States Secret Service, millions of dollars are garnered each year from pump skimmers throughout the country.

In fact, in one weekend of looking for these devices, agents recovered nearly 60 skimmers nationwide.

As criminals continue to manipulate and steal financial information from the everyday consumer, my colleagues and I continue to explore legislation that will hold them accountable for their actions.

Assembly Bill A3344 would require a password or personal identification number to be provided when attempting to use a credit card for a purchase. This safeguard would make it harder for criminals to access your credit card information.

There are also several pieces of legislation that aim to better protect the personal information of each card holder.

Assembly Bill A5242, which relates to identify theft protection services, seeks to “protect, indemnify or reimburse card-holders that have been victimized by credit fraud.

Bill A5243 attempts to reduce the amount of personal information required to own and operate a credit card. We are optimistic that these pieces of legislation will go further to protect the consumers from having their financial accounts compromised.

As local, state and federal law enforcement agencies continue to work toward solutions, there are also ways in which you can help combat this form of fraud.

Although inconvenient, the easiest way to avoid the possibility of being financially taken advantage of at the pump is to pay inside; either by card or in cash. Another option is to check the pump’s card reader for anything that looks suspicious and if so, report it. Finally, when you can help it, use a credit card rather than a debit card, so that your hard-earned money is not at risk of being stolen.

In the past, I have stressed the need to protect our older adults from financial exploitation, however, this is an area of concern that can affect anyone. If something looks off or causes you to feel that there could be an unlawful operation going on, notify the authorities right away. I encourage you to be on alert so that together, we can snuff out this underhanded theft that has financially burdened so many Americans without their knowledge or consent.

— D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) represents the 115th Assembly District.