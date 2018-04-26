Changing seasons

I know what you’re thinking. We aren’t out of the woods just yet.

Old Man Winter may still have an ace or two up his sleeve, but there is nothing like that first day of a new season where it feels like it’s the right season.

It doesn’t really matter if it’s the first significant snowfall of the winter, one of those sizzling hot days of summer, a cold crisp fall day or the first spring day when you can spend the day outside cleaning up after a tough winter and not wearing a coat, hat or gloves.

Last weekend was one of those days where it just felt good to be outside after a long cold winter that doesn’t want to let go.

Cleaning the sand off the driveway, washing the cars, cleaning up a billion pine cones, straightening out the garage and playing with the grandkids — it was an all-around glorious day. In fact, just thinking about the upcoming nice weather that’s nearly here makes some of the more difficult spring tasks fly by.

Even after 60-some years on this earth, I can still remember the excitement of the changing season as a young child.

It never seems to get old, and only better as the seasons come back around faster and faster through the years.

It’s odd, but when you’re in the middle of a season, it feels like it will last forever but once it changes you wonder how it slipped by so fast.

While I appreciate all four seasons here in northern New York, I must confess I could do with a little less winter. Not so much the snow, but certainly the ice and the frigid cold, especially as I get older.

As the warmer weather sets in, the opportunity to get around and enjoy the outdoors without keeping an eye on the advanced weather forecast keeps life simple and on schedule without surprise or unexpected crises that always seem to arise during the winter months.

I know we live in a winter wonderland, but the economy up here seems to kick into gear once the days get longer and mother-earth gets closer to the sun. The region comes alive with more traffic, and the return of our southern snow-birds after seeking the warmer climate for a few months.

Winter is an important season, and I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for spring, summer and fall.