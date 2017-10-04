Church dinners

With all the world and national turmoil buzzing about, sometimes we forget the really important things that are happening in our own backyard.

There is nothing as important as a community that unites behind a common cause. Putting differences aside and focusing on a goal with a simple outcome.

The good people in southeast Texas, the southern East Coast, Florida, the Keys and Caribbean Islands and especially those in Puerto Rico understand the value of community.

Any community that has faced tough challenges understands that the basis for dealing with those challenges started long before the crisis hit.

The connections made when communities come together to accomplish simple tasks like organizing a project as simple as a church dinner, service club event, school project, or community fair cannot be underestimated. It could be a car wash, a pancake breakfast or a community festival.

It begins with a brave few who step forward to take the lead and champion the event. The word goes out for volunteers. Community members across all spectrums chip in donating time, supplies, labor, prizes and all forms of support.

Planning, marketing, logistics, shopping, cooking, preparations for setting up the venue and servers all rally around the event to ensure success.

Neighbors from far and wide lend their financial support by coming out to enjoy being part of something larger than self.

At these events, we come to better understand the connections that bind us together and the tremendous value of a unified community.

The value of spending time with our neighbors at events like these are what prepare us when tough times and tragedy strikes home and we know they arrive when we least expect them such as the horrific event in Las Vegas last Sunday night.

The process of organizing and planning over and over throughout the years allows the community the opportunity to know many things about their neighbor’s skill sets and resources. All of which will be relied upon when it counts the most.

The online world certainly has its place in today’s society, but nothing can replace the face-to-face smile and helping hand that occurs between neighbors when they share their efforts and breaks bread with a new found friend or lifelong pal while joining in the community effort.

It is events like these that make all communities the very special places we call home.