Millenials and Modern Cities

America has experienced many transformations. Rural areas go along for the ride.
Our first nations were native Americans who came over a land bridge from Siberia perhaps 20 millennia ago. They soon populated every corner of North and South America. They lived in familial villages, including our region.
European settlers landed in colonies that were formed around peoples who shared a common nation rather than a common family. We’d probably call them urban. But, as more settlers arrived, they fanned out across our nation to homestead and farm. Our nation become rural.
Then, with the U.S. version of the industrial revolution, our grand cities such as New York, Buffalo, Detroit, and Chicago thrived.
Residents are drawn to these cities because of what they can uniquely offer. Our cities are a place that can celebrate the arts and music, culture and entertainment, food and drink, education, healthcare, shopping, parks, quaint streets, and industry.
Mostly, though, cities attract us to each other, and encourage us to establish networks of like-minded people. A concentrated population then offers something for everybody, and the diversity that makes things interesting.
Our elderly citizens recall the days when Plattsburgh had streetcars and ferries.
Downtown was an exciting place that remained walkable, and offered a wide range of goods and services so our residents could be well-fed, well-clothed, and well pampered.
In those days, residents did not need cars. People promenaded around town on lazy summer afternoons, and enjoyed watching and being watched, shopping and selling their wares.
Our active living retired citizens still want this sense of community and buzz of activity. They don’t want to worry about a car or parking, and they don’t want yards to mow. They do want a lively and walkable community.
They also enjoy millennials, with whom they share much. Both prefer not to have a car, and enjoy urban apartment dwelling. They like lazy afternoons sitting outdoors at local restaurants or coffee houses. They want a place to walk their dog, and stroll with children. They coexist nicely in our downtown cores.
Both these groups, active living seniors and millennials, form the basis of modern urbanism. And both will hopefully act as the anchors for revitalized downtowns.
There was an old-school urbanism that theorized we just need to build something big and people will come. Burlington developed a center of mass to do just that almost half a century ago. An urban downtown mall helped anchor their Church Street.
That is a risky proposition nowadays. Most urban areas are finding it almost impossible to attract a national caliber anchor store. Instead, vibrant urban areas offer a diversity of unique boutiques, lots of pedestrian-friendly green spaces, bright and modern second and third floor apartments, and plenty of activities within walking distance.
Developers will do their part in our modern urban utopias if we do ours. These investors are leery of the failed “build something and hope people will come” mantra. Instead, they want to have civic leaders help make for an interesting and attractive downtown for their target populations, which are increasingly these same millennials and active living seniors.
We do our part by constructing pedestrian friendly downtowns, with access to the lake and river, an abounding history, and natural beauty. In Plattsburgh, we simply accentuate and capitalize on our assets.
Plattsburgh has an ace-in-the-hole for this reinvention. The state has seen the wisdom to invest $10 million in our downtown revitalization.
Plattsburgh will soon roll out our redefinition of its downtown. We’ll see a more vibrant, liveable, and proudful downtown that has an air of excitement and acts as a magnet for millennials and urbanites of all ages.
Then, in a complete inversion of “build it and they will come,” developers will follow and invest in downtown housing and light commercial space. Residents will flock to these new spaces not because they want to live in such apartments or condominiums, but because they want to be part of a vibrant downtown.
This is the new urbanism and a vision for downtown. And it is the pressing reason why we should also get our fiscal ship righted. Upon such a firm foundation and bright vision will come a sustainable city.