Millenials and Modern Cities

America has experienced many transformations. Rural areas go along for the ride.

Our first nations were native Americans who came over a land bridge from Siberia perhaps 20 millennia ago. They soon populated every corner of North and South America. They lived in familial villages, including our region.

European settlers landed in colonies that were formed around peoples who shared a common nation rather than a common family. We’d probably call them urban. But, as more settlers arrived, they fanned out across our nation to homestead and farm. Our nation become rural.

Then, with the U.S. version of the industrial revolution, our grand cities such as New York, Buffalo, Detroit, and Chicago thrived.

Residents are drawn to these cities because of what they can uniquely offer. Our cities are a place that can celebrate the arts and music, culture and entertainment, food and drink, education, healthcare, shopping, parks, quaint streets, and industry.

Mostly, though, cities attract us to each other, and encourage us to establish networks of like-minded people. A concentrated population then offers something for everybody, and the diversity that makes things interesting.

Our elderly citizens recall the days when Plattsburgh had streetcars and ferries.

Downtown was an exciting place that remained walkable, and offered a wide range of goods and services so our residents could be well-fed, well-clothed, and well pampered.

In those days, residents did not need cars. People promenaded around town on lazy summer afternoons, and enjoyed watching and being watched, shopping and selling their wares.

Our active living retired citizens still want this sense of community and buzz of activity. They don’t want to worry about a car or parking, and they don’t want yards to mow. They do want a lively and walkable community.

They also enjoy millennials, with whom they share much. Both prefer not to have a car, and enjoy urban apartment dwelling. They like lazy afternoons sitting outdoors at local restaurants or coffee houses. They want a place to walk their dog, and stroll with children. They coexist nicely in our downtown cores.

Both these groups, active living seniors and millennials, form the basis of modern urbanism. And both will hopefully act as the anchors for revitalized downtowns.