Commitment and investment required

If you own it, you better take care of it or it will fade away.

Something of value requires regular investment, maintenance and proper care — especially if the possession is to continue to remain productive.

If the goal is to buy cheap, remove everything of value and then abandon it as a shell of its once-lofty state, then you’ve earned the title of robber baron.

But what should we think when robber barons descend on a valuable industry, one that serves a vital role in communities across the nation?

Sadly, it’s what we continue to see for the newspaper industry as it merged into obscurity for no good reason other than investment owners who value profits over communities and service.

Famed CBS anchorman and 60-Minute commentator, Dan Rather recently posted a short video titled “Wall Street Killing Newspapers,” where he outlines his concerns for an all-important resource when it is needed the most.

Here is a link to his comments: newsandguts.com/video/dan-rather-wall-street-killing-newspapers.

This movement began in the early 1980s when it became apparent to these investment firms that newspapers were ripe for exploitation.

Back then, newspaper ownership was soundly rooted in the community. The mission was to serve as a guardian for their readers and enhance economic development for the hometown.

Readers supported and depended on their newspaper for factual reporting of news events while sharing space with important local business resources. It was the one place where truth reigned supreme, and the local economy was front and center.

The robber barons would have you believe the internet, and social media are the cause of prints decline when all the while it provides cover for their efforts to loot the assets of these now-failing enterprises when in reality they are failing because of lack of ownership commitment to the core mission.

We are one of many small independent owners across the nation trying to keep our finger in the dike of popular opinion that newspapers are past their prime.

Last week we continued our belief in the industry as staff, and printing-press technicians worked long strenuous days to expand our press line.

At the same time, our editorial team and graphic design staff spent several days of training at the New York Press Association spring conference in Albany.

We believe in the future of the industry, our region, and we recognize the task at hand. It is why we will continue to reinvest in a resource that serves the many — not just a few.