Debt without limit?

Congress finds itself in a pickle. Okay, I’ll bite.

Our nation has about a month to reach an agreement whether to expand the allowable debt limit for our federal government. So far, those conversations have not been going well.

Our debt is currently approaching $20 trillion. A common measure of the manageability of a nation’s debt is its comparison to our Gross Domestic Product.

Now approaching 110 percent, the U.S. government has demonstrated a level of debt as a share of GDP that rose dramatically in the Reagan/Bush years, fell somewhat under Clinton, and has risen constantly since, under George Bush and following the Great Recession.

It’s natural for government debt to rise during recessions. They are times when spending can be used to prime the economic pump and stimulate renewed economic activity.

It’s dangerous to have a debt ratio that rises almost always, though. This occurs when government follows a spending deficit after deficit year after year.

The quandary is that reduced government spending, more in line with revenue, is difficult politically. Few politicians are willing to make the decisions necessary to reduce the size of government, regardless of the economy’s overall strength.

Government is also constrained in revenue-raising. The federal government relies primarily on income taxes, and to tax the middle class more means less disposable income, less spending, and a greater risk of a recession.

The lowest income classes pay very little income taxes, and may even receive net tax credits, while there aren’t very many of the wealthiest and most influential to absorb the burden of insufficient government revenue.

Given these constraints, our leaders often take the path of least resistance by borrowing more, year after year. In our nation, this requires the government to also raise its allowable debt limit about once a year.

You’d think that the pressure to balance the books might create the courage necessary to trim our nation’s ever-increasing spending.

Instead, our leaders usually use fiscal calamity to instead shift spending to favorite programs from those they don’t favor. Our nation consistently raises the tab our children must someday pay, and the best it can do in rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Meanwhile, spending rises incessantly.

Now’s the time for leaders to put aside their bickering. Let’s not squander a chance to reinvent government and make our government sustainable again. Our kids deserve it. Let’s get on with it.