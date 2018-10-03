Demanding a higher standard

The nation was forced to witness high drama that could easily have been avoided when the Senate held a public hearing on the accusations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The drama in our political system can no longer be contained inside the halls of government. Instead, they are requiring the population to become emotionally involved as we watch their theatrics.

In doing so, we all come away frustrated, embarrassed and feeling used. Now just think about how those in the hot seat felt?

Clearly, there is a better way.

Let’s start with this: Not all woman measure up to the standard set by Mother Teresa.

Nor do all men sink as low as Jack the Ripper. We are all “tweeners” falling somewhere in between the two, based on as many factors as there are stars in the sky.

In the court of public opinion, no one wins as we have been groomed by our political, gender and human biases. You want the facts to fall in line with the outcome that leans toward your preference, but if you are fair-minded, you can easily see where the problems reside.

The anger and the divide in this country continue to grow worse, and sadly our leaders are the ones causing this to happen. They are no longer willing to follow their own rules and procedures, choosing instead to have us do their bidding.

As a nation of laws based on long-standing principles, we must insist that those who wish to serve in elected office, or in the halls of justice and government must be capable of putting their partisan desires aside and follow the moral, legal and constitutional guidelines that are the bedrock of our nation.

Those who choose to put their thumb on the scales of justice must be made to pay a price. Government is not a place for games. It is a place where duty and honor must override all.

Those who choose to leak information, grandstand for personal gain or put their party’s interest before those of American citizens should face censure, expulsion, recall or outright dismissal.

Legislators must learn to work together to legislate. Law enforcement and judicial representatives must adhere to the order of law and enforce the rules fairly on the public.

Citizens must do a better job of selecting our representatives and removing them before they get too powerful.

The media needs to quit picking sides and help the country maintain a balanced government capable of carrying out their tasks. This is only accomplished by being critical of both sides.