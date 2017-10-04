Clinton Community College recently had a ribbon-cutting for its new Institute for Advanced Manufacturing (IAM).

IAM is an amazing asset to our regional workforce and our young people who seek good jobs here.

One of the speakers remarked at the speed the concept and facility came together. The ribbon cutting of the IAM was the culmination of many years of discussion and planning.

Still, the speed of its progress was remarkable.

What made the difference was not speed, but speed combined with direction. After all, a spinning wheel on a stationary bike is rotating quickly, and its speedometer may indicate a high speed, but the bike’s still not going anywhere.

Scientists use the term velocity to indicate the combination of both speed and direction. Pilots and mariners talk about distance made good.

These measure the speed that actually results in movement toward a destination.

The success of the IAM building and program is because a few individuals clearly articulated a goal.

For years, people like Garry Douglas and Paul Grasso have created a vision of our region as a high technology transportation hub. Others have been articulating the need to create opportunity in our own community so our kids have a place to remain or return, and our region has a sustainable base.

This singular message to create opportunities in focused ways that yield sensible long term economic sustainability gives our region a clear sense of direction.

This vision allows each of our efforts, and hence our collective effort, to move us consistently toward a destination we can all envision.

That made all the difference.

I recall a presentation the former Clinton Community College President John Jablonski once made. He showed a picture of a bunch of arrows all pointing in random directions. There is no net momentum from even swift movement if in random directions.

Jablonski then showed the power when all the arrows point in the same direction. This is how momentum and change is accomplished.

Leaders can sometimes create change by speeding up the process. But to simply hurry up and give the impression of movement without direction is not helpful.

Instead, progress occurs when we combine clearly articulated goals with a will to move in those directions. Incredible progress can occur when these goals are also aligned along a coherent theme.

This combination of speed and direction forms the velocity of progress. And that creates success.