Divided we stand

Our leaders recently administered two important votes. Too often, two worldviews are pitted against each other. In close votes, usually as many lose as “win.”

That’s no victory.

The federal issue was one of access to affordable health care for the uninsured. I’m sure you have your own views on the issue. I can’t imagine an issue much more complicated and multidimensional than that one.

Ultimately, a repeal and redesign of the program failed by a single vote. Surely the nation is not divided at precisely 50/50.

Locally, the Plattsburgh Common Council narrowly passed, by a tiebreaker, four resolutions that will help stabilize taxes and trim city spending significantly.

As with every decision, some are helped and some hurt, perhaps even profoundly. That’s why they are decisions and not no-brainers.

However, it’s highly unlikely the overall population of the city or region is ever evenly divided on these issues.

Such official decisions seem far more about competing ideologies than pragmatic politics. I often wonder whether we properly represent voters’ needs. They pay the price, literally and figuratively, of our leaders’ decisions.

We all attach ourselves to some sort of constituency. This match is never perfect. After all, I’m sure you’ve never met a person with whom you agree on every issue.

It’s even less likely you’d agree with all positions and approaches of an entire group.

It’s often a matter of degree. We ultimately accept “the package” and tolerate minor differences, based on what is most important to us.

For instance, I trust decisions of individuals in those areas of their lives in which they don’t affect others.

Matters that concern me most regard decisions today that impose an unfair burden on citizens today and especially the citizens we hope will live here tomorrow.

In that respect, I worry most about spending the hard-earned income of those who struggle to survive, or those who will someday make decisions whether to come here in comparison to the cost of living elsewhere.

Nor is it an issue of value. Some claim taxpayers would pay more taxes if they feel they’ll get more value. But, nobody will pay more for the same level of services.

And nor will they come if value is better elsewhere. That’s the value I wish to protect.

Some complicate the issue and forgot who elected us. I won’t, and I don’t kick the can down the road.