Elected officials must clarify stance on controversial issues like the SAFE Act

Patriots of Warren County are interested in the opinions of all our elected officials relative to the NY SAFE Act [New York Secure Ammunition & Firearms Enforcement Act] implementation and enforcement, considering that we feel this law is unconstitutional. Therefore, it should not be enforced by our elected officials.

I wanted to ask our Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone his opinion and thoughts on the law in order to share this information with over 300 patriots of Warren County.

What precipitated this was the SAFE Act’s requirement of license re-certification by January 31, 2018.

Failure to re-certify will result in the automatic revocation of the pistol holder’s license, which could potentially make felons of innocent people.

They would be criminalized and have to either turn in, or have their firearms confiscated, along with the associated legal costs surrounding such a situation.

My first attempt to contact the district attorney was an email, to which I received a generic reply that my communication was forwarded to the district attorney’s office.

I telephoned the following day to try and set an appointment, mentioning my email and the purpose of my request.

I was told someone would get back to me if the district attorney was interested in having a discussion.

At this point, I decided to go to the office the day after to set an appointment or take a chance on an impromptu meeting. At reception, after some “questioning,” I was told to just leave a card and if there was interest, someone would call me.

Well, to this date, there is no response.

Patriot groups across New York need to know where our elected officials stand on controversial issues such as the SAFE Act and the multitude of penalties which can effect law abiding citizens.

In addition to the licensed gun-owners of Warren County, I believe the general citizenry would also like to know the district attorney’s position on the SAFE Act, re-certification, and how these cases will be handled.

Based on my attempts to contact and communicate with the DA, I am very disappointed and left with my own assumptions.

It’s appropriate that I should share my experience with the public. My personal opinion is that when our officials have been elected, they soon forget how they obtained their positions.

— Thomas McGinty is a member and representative of Patriots of Warren County and New York. He lives in Stony Creek.