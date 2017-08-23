The other day, I hosted a group of Montreal students bicycling through Plattsburgh. They were young, active, French-speakers from a different country.

When they look at sites very familiar to me, they see things very differently.

As I rode my bicycle around our beautiful downtown, we went to the Champlain Monument just north of City Hall. I’ve always been proud of the statue of the grand explorer Samuel de Champlain atop its pedestal and looking regally over the namesake lake. It’s an inspiring sight.

That day, the students looked aghast at the statue. While I saw a great explorer, they saw crouched at its base a Native American in full headdress.

Canadians call indigenous citizens “First Nations People.” These first settlers of North America have been called that for generations in Canada, in recognition of their rightful place in Canada’s heritage and as a reminder of past poor treatment of indigenous people.

To First Nations People, Champlain may be seen as a threatening interloper who’d “discovered” something they’d known for millennia.

These students wondered why it’s not the Chief on top of the pedestal, with Champlain crouched below.

I’m not being politically correct, but rather noting that, just as beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, our perspective is inseparable from our experiences.

What some see as a great explorer others may view as demeaning of those here first.

I’m sure there was little such reflection when the statue was donated to Plattsburgh by the French in 1909 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of Champlain’s discoveries.

The Native American at the statue’s base may have represented Champlain’s appreciation for their contributions. Regardless of intent, First Nations people today may see that symbolism dramatically differently.

So, who’s right?

Today’s majority is tomorrow’s minority. Is history winner-take-all? Surely a majority that cares somewhat shouldn’t invalidate a minority that’s hurt profoundly.

I believe most people have good intentions. Few take glee in seeing others suffer. We can’t change history, but we can learn from it by walking a mile in another’s shoes.

The curators of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, designed by John Russell Pope, the same architect who built our City Hall and the MacDonough Monument, is currently producing an exhibit to put the life and times of Thomas Jefferson in perspective.

Our regard for history can evolve as we learn to better understand each other, one statue at a time.