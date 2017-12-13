Playing by the rules has always been considered a core value in the way we conduct ourselves in this free society.

At school, on the playground, in a court of law, at work or the field of play, we expect each encounter to be governed by proper behavior.

We’ve introduced instant replay to sporting events and are now using cameras on our streets and roadways to observe the actions of passersby. We have law enforcement wearing body cameras to ensure encounters adhere to these rules to be fair to both the officer and the alleged offender.

Golfers play with honor and keep track of their scores. Even when playing matches for significant prize money, golfers have been known to add a stroke to their score for the tiniest infraction when only they realized their club-head ever so slightly touched the ball.

Can you imagine any football, baseball or basketball game where the referees/umpires declare before the game who they favor, and they go out of their way to call strikes, penalties or fouls to tip the score in favor of their contestant?

If the standard for accuracy and fair play is assumed without question in these areas, why would we not expect the same from our government officials and the media who are supposed to be our watchdogs?

In recent years, we continue to see government officials bending the rules and making a mockery of our values.

Sadly, when the media operate in a biased manner and proves to be untrustworthy by slanting their reporting to aid one side or thwart those they disapprove of, then we have failed to meet the test of fairness by condoning such action.

Just like spectators at a sporting match, we all appreciate an accurate call even if it’s against your team. Nothing is more damaging than when a referee, even with the aid instant replay, fails to make the correct call, and that call decides the outcome of the game.

We need to trust those in a position of ensuring fair play in all areas but especially those in charge of our government. Those who can’t respect and honor their role should be removed from serving in such a capacity. We must reaffirm our need for these values. Until then, not much will change, and sadly the anger from both sides will continue to rise causing greater disruption and resistance.