My heart is broken. I am angry. I am afraid. And I am not alone.

Nearly 250 people gathered in Plattsburgh earlier this summer in one of the more than 700 Families Belong Together events across our nation.

We rallied to bring attention to the situation our government has created by mismanaging the many immigrants desperately seeking asylum and sanctuary in our country.

This is what democracy looks like: thousands gathering side by side, speaking out for what we know is wrong and needs to be made right.

As the president of Plattsburgh Cares, a coalition of faith, service and activist groups and agencies, I have witnessed firsthand the trauma and devastation caused by the separation of families when they are at their most vulnerable.

We have tried to provide support to families when fathers are arrested and detained, leaving the family without resources or information. In these cases, at least, the children are with their mother even though their mother may struggle to cope. Separating children from both of their parents and even their siblings is unthinkable and immoral.

This is the issue — our government has created a humanitarian crisis through the criminal and inhumane treatment of immigrants in our country and at all of our borders.

This is our issue. Families belong together.

Plattsburgh Cares strives to assist immigrants, migrants and vulnerable people in our community to achieve their goals safely and responsibly with compassion, justice and respect for all.

Those words — compassion, justice and respect — are implicit in the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. It is the job of our government to protect and defend our Constitution and the job of its citizens, you and me, to make sure officials are doing theirs.

Those words — compassion, justice and respect — stand for something important, something sacred. They define us as a nation, who we are and what we believe in.

We are not those people who stand by while others are suffering unbearably. We are not those people who do nothing while children are taken from their parents and put in warehouses as if they were animals.

We are not those people who watch while children are traumatized in ways that will result in permanent damage to their emotional and physical health.

We are not those people who accept the incarceration of innocent and desperate people under the guise of preserving national security. We are not those people who are able to justify these actions for any reason.

We are the good citizens of our world. We are the good people of the United States of America. We are Plattsburgh Cares.

We are the people who insist that our government does its job. We elected our officials to do that. They work for us.

Because of the tremendous response from we, the people and federal court orders, nearly a month after the rally, news reports indicate that approximately half of the children separated from their parents at the border have been reunited with their families.

But, what about the other half? What about the separations that continue to occur despite the orders to cease this practice? What happens to the children whose parents aren’t in custody, who have already been deported and are lost to the system?

What has and continues to happen is a violation of our Constitution and our very morality. We must hold them accountable. We must demand this horrific and devastating policy to end, families be reunited immediately and reparations made. Those responsible should be held accountable for these unconscionable acts of inhumanity.

This is not about politics. This is about human rights, human beings and the defilement of our American values. This is a time of deep challenge and opportunity.

We must not let this urgent moment slip away. We must embrace our own humanity and conscience and bravely demand justice be done. We must have immediate, responsible and respectable solutions to the immigration problems we face. We will not accept anything less.

- Kathy Sajor is the president of Plattsburgh Cares