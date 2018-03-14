Feeling anxious?

Another interesting article came to our attention recently published in the New York Times.

Farhad Manjoo’s “For Two Months, I Got My News From Print Newspapers. Here’s What I Learned” recounted his experiences.

You can read it at nytimes.com/2018/03/07/technology/two-months-news-newspapers.html.

For those of us born when broadcast was in its infancy, and Al Gore had not yet created the internet, the flow of news was such that one had time to process it and focus on the important aspects of daily living.

Today we are so plugged into news and events received through many venues, each with a slanted perspective and presented in a glorified mode that we are made to believe the earth is shaking and the sky is about to fall.

Add to that the urgency to get it out first and worry if it’s accurate later, creates much of this false information that once out in the public arena is never completely corrected, adding to a narrative that encourages speculation, hyperbole and paranoia.

After nearly two months of his self-imposed break from the digital news flow, Mr. Manjoo realized “that the digitization of news is ruining how we collectively process information.

Technology allows us to burrow into echo chambers, exacerbating misinformation and polarization and softening up society for propaganda. With artificial intelligence making audio and video as easy to fake as text, we’re entering a hall-of-mirrors dystopia, what some are calling an information apocalypse.”

After his experiment, Mr. Manjoo offered three pieces of advice for the intake of news:

Get news, not too quickly and avoid social media.

He notes real life is slow and it takes time for professionals to figure out exactly what happened.

On social networks, people don’t just post stories, they post their take on the story, underscoring how it proves their position to be right.

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the experiment and one Mr. Manjoo never realized before was, “I’m embarrassed about how much free time I have — in two months, I managed to read half a dozen books, took up pottery and (I think) became a more attentive husband and father.”

Current events are important, but they should only affect a portion of our daily lives and should never be so consuming that we ignore the people and things in our lives that have far greater importance in making us who we are.

We each only have one life to live and the herd mentality should never be our guiding light.