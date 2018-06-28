Free never looked so good

As we celebrate Free Community Newspaper month, I thought we might update you on a few of the key benchmarks The Sun has achieved recently.

We marked our 70th year in the publishing business earlier this year. Thirty years under the guidance of the Alexander family, after succeeding the Denton family in the summer of 1988.

Despite some dark clouds on the horizon with newsprint tariffs, and a recent announcement by the Kruger Paper Mill that they will no longer accept newsprint orders from U.S. publishers, we continue to be very upbeat regarding the future of the printed newspaper.

You’ve no doubt noticed the result from our most recent press room expansion, which allows us to provide more process color pages.

In July we will be upgrading the colored ink fountain keys to allow for computer automation. The automation will remove the guesswork from pressmen, who must manually turn hundreds of thumbscrew keys to replicate millions of color shades and tones of the photographs and art that appear in the paper.

Our most significant growth over the last year has been in the City of Plattsburgh, where major retailers have seen great value in our free, mailed distribution program. Some weeks we carry as many as 18 different fliers into local homes.

If all goes according to plan, The Sun will soon have a permanent home base in the City of Plattsburgh for our expanding northern staff as we acquire the highly visible property at the “Y” on Broad and Cornelia streets.

For many years, free newspapers were looked down upon by the paid paper industry. Throwaways, junk mail and best if used as a fish wrapper were the commonly heard sentiments. Despite the competitive jabs, we stayed the course.

Today the tide has turned as many paid publications have fallen onto hard times, primarily due to absentee investment owners who value profits over service. Profits are critical to every business, but it’s still the valued consumer service that creates the profit.

Change is inevitable in every business, and while new forms of media have changed the way we all do business, surveys show the printed newspaper still provides the most trusted source for local news, bar none.

As our region continues to grow and new opportunities develop you can count on this free newspaper to be with you every step of the way as we continue to expand our staff and our capabilities to serve you better.