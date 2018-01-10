Future looks bright for locally-owned media

The past year was an encouraging one for The Sun as we continue to grow and fill in the service voids left by other media, whose priorities seem to be elsewhere.

In the winter edition of the American Prospect, Robert Kuttner and Hildy Zenger do an excellent job of explaining what’s been taking place in our industry and why so many media companies seem to be fading and shirking their responsibilities at a time when it would seem we need them the most.

The internet isn’t the primary reason for declining local media, but rather local media ownership and their operational purposes are the reason for the decline.

Here are some excerpts and the link to the entire article:

“The real tragedy for the civic commons is occurring at the level of regional papers. Local dailies and weeklies are in a slow death spiral. Operating losses cause owners to lay off staff and shrink content, further depressing readership and ad income, leaving little to reinvest in digital.

“This story is all too true, but it leaves out one major player. Private equity has been gobbling up newspapers across the country and systematically squeezing the life out of them to produce windfall profits, while the papers last. The cost to democracy is incalculable.”

Robust civic life depends on good local newspapers, the report argues.

“Without the informed dialogue that a newspaper enables, the public business is the private province of the local commercial elite, voters are uninformed, and elected officials are unaccountable.”

The authors go on to ask if private equity is any worse than traditional chains.

“The big chains like Gannett, McClatchy, and Cowles got overextended and made some bad business decisions in the decade before the collapse, resulting in severe downsizing,” the report determined. “But some of these owners retained a commitment to newspapers as a public calling.”

Bernie Lunzer, president of the NewsGuild-CWA, said the traditional chains had to downsize.

“But they still thought like newspaper people—what sustains the product and the community,” he said. “With private equity, it’s about squeezing out the 20 percent and anything goes. Use it up, sell it, or just kill it. The profit is the product.”

“In isolated corners of the United States, community journalists are succeeding at keeping independent papers alive.”

An informal survey of independent weekly publishers found them reporting profit margins ranging from 2 percent to 15 percent—but all of them were profitable.

The entire article can be found at prospect.org/article/saving-free-press-private-equity.

The Sun falls into one of these isolated corners and has every intention of fulfilling its mission to serve the local region.

We have the skilled staff, equipment, and only need your support to keep our efforts expanding in the years ahead.