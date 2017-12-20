A year of results for the North Country

This year, we worked together on many important initiatives to help grow the North Country economy, help our veterans and military families, strengthen our local healthcare system and improve education.

As 2017 comes to a close, it’s an important time to review the results in Congress we have achieved working on your behalf.

This year, the House of Representatives has passed more than 470 bills and resolutions, 90 percent of which are bipartisan.

Since I was sworn in, I’ve made over 660 stops across the district at small businesses, farms, schools and more speaking with the hardworking families I’m proud to represent.

I’ve continued to focus on delivering results for our farmers, small businesses, seniors and veterans.

GROWING OUR ECONOMY

In Congress, I’ve been working on important legislation to help grow our local economy.

I recently introduced two bills that will help increase access to rural broadband and provide our North Country farmers with increased broadband access to help bring their production into the 21st century.

I also helped the House pass the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act. This bipartisan legislation updates federal career and technical education policies to help more students gain the knowledge and skills they need to compete for in-demand jobs.

Additionally, I’ve introduced bipartisan legislation to boost North Country tourism by extending the time Canadian visitors can spend each year in the United States. I’ve also worked to pass legislation to develop EPA brownfields sites that encourage local job growth.

And this summer, I helped the House pass the Financial Choice Act that would end taxpayer funded bank bailouts and provide increased access to capital for small businesses and entrepreneurs by eliminating onerous regulations.

STRENGTHENING EDUCATION

For the past three years, I’ve worked tirelessly to ensure our students have the educational opportunities to achieve their limitless potential.

In my first year in Congress, I introduced a bill to expand Pell grant access so that students in our district and across the nation can access this critical financial aid resource during summer months. I was pleased to see my initiative for year round Pell signed into law this past May, meaning students and families in our district now have another important tool to achieve their higher education dreams.