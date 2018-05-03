Hatfields and McCoys

Enough is enough.

As a nation, we’ve tolerated this foolishness long enough.

What was once good-natured ribbing at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington has turned rude, crude and even obscene as comedian Michelle Wolf went full-on attack mode in the most bizarre blistering attack that was anything but funny or good-natured.

Both sides are to blame for the venom that was showcased last week in the nationally televised event attended by approximately 3,000 elite politicians, celebrities and reporters.

The long-standing event’s purpose is to honor journalists for their achievements over the past year, but after the comedic keynote, not many felt honored — especially White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders who was invited as a special guest of the organization and was seated at the head table.

Sadly she wasn’t alone.

In the past roasts of this nature performed by stars like Don Rickles, Dean Martin or Jerry Lewis, the jokes were fair-handed and there was more love in the room than opposing sides could stomach in today’s environment.

That’s where we’ve crossed a line. We can no longer just disagree or even poke fun without true hatred pouring out. There is no resolution to today’s disagreements.

It’s all-out nuclear vocabulary warfare.

And when name calling and insults that cut deep don’t hurt badly enough, sooner or later, it is going to turn violent like we’ve seen on far too many college campuses and even ordinary town hall meetings.

The examples these professional adults are setting for our youth is simply despicable.

The political machines created this evolving blood-sport mentality and it’s up to them to figure out a way to turn things around and soon.

Ever wonder where bullies who have no sense of respect for anyone other than themselves come from?

For people who act in this manner, there is no line that can’t be crossed, no words too vulgar nor no analogy too sacred... for no other purpose than to tear down our society and shred all common decency for nothing more than a moment in the spotlight.

Spotlights and pedestals should be reserved for those who know how to act and take pride in themselves and those they serve.

None of us can justify bad behavior and it’s time we demand better or be prepared for much more in our future.