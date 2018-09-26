How far will we go to win?

We’ve watched the two-sided tug of war over Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation of sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brent Kavanaugh for two weeks now.

From what little is known, according to Dr. Ford, only three people knew what took place in that room: herself, Judge Kavanaugh and a friend, Mark Judge.

According to Judge Kavanaugh, the event never took place thirty-six years ago, and he is forced to defend a negative.

Those are the only facts we know going into this week’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Despite those few simple details, the political leaders of our country and mainstream media have the entire issue resolved depending on which side of the political spectrum you find yourself.

There appears to be so much bluster and trash talking going into the formal testimony that it would make one think it’s a sporting event comparable to the Super Bowl.

This entire affair speaks to how unhinged we’ve become as a country and how the two party system is driving the nation to paranoia.

Conjecture on what happened, nor anyone who takes sides, means absolutely nothing. For all the air, press time and water cooler talk this hearing has dominated over the past couple weeks until the hearing takes place, all that has been accomplished is the planting of false impressions.

The golden judicial rule in this country is, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It’s the paramount guiding vision of our entire judicial system.

Yet, many are ready to impeach Judge Kavanaugh or declare Dr. Ford a liar before the facts have been presented.

People’s lives and mental well being are callously being cast aside in favor of swaying public opinion before anyone knows what took place and who was involved.

Put yourself in either Dr. Ford’s or Judge Kavanaugh’s position. Both parties were teens, and now, in a few days, will go before the world to share how those events affected your life or how you can’t possibly imagine being accused of such an uncharacteristic act.

With so much at risk, the vast majority have already determined your guilt or innocence. How would you feel?

As a nation that prides itself on judicial tolerance and fairness, we’ve demonstrated how far off the rails we’ve allowed ourselves to go to influence a win.

And make no mistake about it, this is simply about winning or losing and the depth of how low either side will go.