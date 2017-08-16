While some of our readers may be pleased with my return, I’m certain others are thinking, “Oh no, not him again!”

I’ve got to admit, not having the column deadline hanging over my head each weekend has been a real blessing. But the calls to return have been getting louder as each week passes.

My absence was twofold.

First, we wanted to get some other views in the paper. I personally felt my voice was becoming too repetitious and we needed some fresh perspectives.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read writes a great column and we are honored to have him sharing his views with our readers. His column was to appear every week in the Clinton County Sun zone and monthly in our other zones.

Similar columns coming from other community leaders elsewhere failed to materialize despite Mayor Read setting the pace by providing insight into the inner workings of the City of Plattsburgh.

My column was to be used in reserve as needed with the hope that once we found a workable schedule, my column would appear monthly or bi-monthly. That is still a goal we’ll work on moving forward, but it leads me into the second part of my absence.

In the spring, we put the Sun in front of a national newspaper design consultant. He spent a day meeting with our staff and discussing ways of improving our community newspaper from the reader’s perspective. While we hope to bring him back in the near future for a prolonged engagement, a number of his critiques were things we took to heart and began addressing immediately.

A lot has been going on behind the scenes here at the Sun as we began restructuring the news department. Our focus has been on accelerating the production process and transferring the responsibility of page design away from the editorial department and utilizing our graphic design team to enhance the final presentation of the paper.

By now, you’ve no doubt noticed we’re using a more readable typeface for both body copy and headlines. We’ve deployed a new content management system to provide greater control over the copy generated and updated the page design software.

You’ll be seeing more changes in the weeks ahead as the staff gets more comfortable with the software and the design procedures we’ve put into place.