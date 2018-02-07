Last week, I reflected on an event from the past but didn’t have the space to bring it into the context of today’s governmental affairs.

I believe in America, even with all her faults, warts and indisputable past.

I believe each generation has the opportunity to learn from the past, and do their best not to erase the past, but to correct where needed.

I believe in the rule of law, fairness and equality for all who call America home.

I believe we are each responsible for pulling our weight, working hard and helping others who are less fortunate.

I believe in a Supreme Being who has blessed our nation and expects the very best from each of us.

These are the beliefs that were consistent with my upbringing at home, in school, at church, and through our media culture. Right always triumphed, even against might.

I am a little confused at some of today’s cultural changes.

Not long ago, nearly every American could readily agree with those statements made above. Today in some circles, it’s a risk to even go on the record making such declarations.

The recent release of the controversial Republican FISA memo and the yet to be released interpretations from the Democrats and the judicial system is a reflection on how things have changed. Interpretation implies that the base facts have different definitions leading to different outcomes.

I learned growing up that nothing was more important to our belief in America than basic fairness. When you were wrong or wronged someone, else no matter how trivial, you were required to own up to it and apologize.

Today with facts so blurred, I wonder if we’ve lost our way and how this current state of affairs will play out in future generations.

Will they find the solutions that evade us today? Will some major unforeseen tragic event bring us back to a more united front or will the various factions cause the further splintering of our country?

It seems clear given the outrageous language and actions we see coming from our leaders that we need a major course correction to get back on track. Civility, respect, and the truth must surface above all else.

I for one believe in America and pray that our best days are still ahead as we find our way out of this current state of unrest.