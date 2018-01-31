In the late 1970s, I was managing the Corry, Pa. Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s membership was downtown-centric, primarily made up of retails stores, service organizations and local industry.

At the time, downtowns were thought to be outdated and fading as far as being a prime retail center. New strip malls and plazas were all the rage, somewhat like online shopping is perceived today.

Parking in downtown was not always convenient, and parking meters were viewed as killing commerce.

Before my appointment as the chamber executive director, Corry was in the planning stages of a redevelopment project with new streetscapes and searching for a new vision for repurposing the old downtown. Many different opinions were stalling progress.

Working with community leaders, we launched an ambitious program to rename “downtown” to “uptown” and created a communitywide program we called I.B.I.C., short for, “I believe in Corry.”

We placed banners in stores, wore name tags and offered bumper stickers.

Every radio commercial and newspaper ad was tagged with IBIC. The entire community embraced the concept. Who couldn’t be for the city?

We invited shoppers to Friday night concerts, free food and beverages, entertainment for the kids and placed Free Parking bags over every single parking meter.

As we began promoting outside the city into neighboring communities, we realized our draw was stronger by inviting our plaza and strip malls into the community promotion and a new partnership was born.

These new retail points added to the diversity of the city, not to its detriment.

The difference was we stopped complaining and looking to place blame for our failures and began thinking differently. We were open to new ideas, and we all understood our economic future depended on our collective success.

So why the story from long ago?

Last week at the Davos Economic Summit, President Trump used a term that brought back great memories when he declared, “I Believe in America.”

America today is like Corry back then.

We had been through some rough times. Lots of folks were complaining and arguing about how or if to move forward. We finally realized what was holding us back was ourselves. Once we joined forces and focused on the future rather than the past, it was our attitude and our absolute belief in our city that made all the difference.

Our most important common denominator is our belief in America.