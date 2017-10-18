If not rational, what are we?

Last week I noted that a number of Nobel Prize in Economics winners of late have studied something called behavioral economics. Many economists find that very disturbing.

Economists were trained to apply the tools of rationality and calculus. A whole wave of physicists cross-trained to better understand the workings of markets. Perhaps they shouldn’t have bothered.

After all, soon after he lost a large sum of money in The South Seas Bubble, Isaac Newton, one of the most famous physicists of all time, uttered, “I can predict the movement of stars, but not the madness of men.”

And one of the most famous economists, John Maynard Keynes, once noted, “The markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent.”

Finally, the multi-billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who has learned to make money on the market’s irrationality, once observed that “For investors as a whole, returns decrease as motion increases.”

These commentators lamented that humans are irrational, and often aspire to be more cunning than clever.

We’re not Spock, and few would want to be.

If we aren’t calculating computers of human decision-making, then what are we?

Well, we’re pack animals.

We rarely use all the information and tools available to make the best possible decisions. More often we strive to be part of our pack, our clan, our tribe, and perhaps our nation. Only sometimes does that translate to membership in humanity as a whole.

If we look at the world not as economists but as sociologists, anthropologists, or political scientists, then all the divisions we see around us, in our nation, and between nations seem to make more sense. We listen to people who are part of our clan, and seem to distrust people who are not.

We accept information, even fake news, from people with whom we agree with their worldview, and we disregard even good information if it is not from our side.

We rarely look to optimize the good of us all, and often are willing to go to great lengths to improve our own lot, even if it costs everybody else much more.

And we will go to much greater lengths to protect something we have than to create something we don’t yet own, especially if we don’t know if we will certainly share in its fruits.

Behavioral economists try to understand all that. For all our sake, I hope they can figure it out.