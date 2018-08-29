Is a united country in our future?

I’ve received a number of emails from last week’s column and have had several discussions with folks from both sides of the aisle who recognize that what is going on in our political psyche these days isn’t in anyone’s best interest.

Will impeaching the president satisfy the angry crowd, or will it only make matters worse as those who support him take to the streets seeking their own form of retribution?

It’s pretty obvious neither side is doing much to tamp down the anger, so we can only assume things will get far worse before they get better.

So why do we need to go down this road when most people seem to realize no matter how far we go, it’s only leading us down a dead-end street? Sooner or later, we’ll need to return to a more united country.

So what’s the answer? Independent leaders who have no party affiliation?

Clearly, without one of the two main parties behind a candidate, they will never get enough traction to be taken seriously, and sadly neither party has shown a willingness to resolve some of the issues that feed out of control partisanship.

Our forefathers’ anticipated such destructive behavior and established a procedure to address these issues in Article V of the U.S. Constitution. The convening of a convention of the states, called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures.

The mere discussion of such a convention of state delegates strikes fear into the heart of Washington. In part, because the only other constitutional convention in U.S. history — the one in 1787 that produced the current U. S. Constitution — went far beyond its mandate, Congress and the states have never mustered enough support to call another one.

Such a move would send shockwaves around the globe, but this nation was founded on the belief that the citizens of this free country should hold the power, not the aristocrats who hold serve at the federal level today. They continue to place their interests and those of their parties before their constituents.

The solution to our discourse will never be easily solved, but continuing on the present course offers little remedy for a truly democratic process.

Article V is certainly a better alternative than civil unrest in the streets that we are already seeing on a growing scale today.