Is paid homeschooling the answer?

What if we paid parents $20,000 per student, per year, to home school their children? If you have two kids, that’s a $40,000 salary, $20 an hour, to stay home with your children and teach them.

If this sounds like another harebrained socialist giveaway, read on.

Our school district spends about $25,000 annually per student for public education. A 2017 study in the International Journal of Business and Social Research concluded that “the home school educational environment is as effective as the traditional public school model for both males and females at all grade levels.”

Most other studies referenced in the article found that home schooling is far superior, yielding college ready students by age 16.

If only a quarter of the parents opted for this program, our little school district would save $1 million annually. Families wouldn’t need two wage earners, so the cost of going to work (driving, day care, cafeteria food, clothing, et cetera) would be eliminated.

A 2016 survey by CareerBuilder estimated that the average employee spends about $3,000 per year just to go to work.

The intangible benefits are more significant. Safety is a big one. The government says 21 percent of public school students from ages 12-18 are bullied. That problem essentially goes away.

There are, on average, 15 crimes per 1,000 public school students in the United States. That’s quadruple the national crime rate. One in four high schoolers report that “someone had offered, sold, or given them an illegal drug on school property” in 2016.

School buses are 20 times more fatal but, due to hysteria surrounding school shootings, most schools now resemble minimum security detention facilities. So students dutifully practice lineup and lockdown procedures, which may benefit them later in life if they become incarcerated.

Meanwhile, at least in this state, many school districts don’t require students to wear seat belts while riding on buses! Home schoolers don’t have any of these risks.

Another insidious problem, thankfully not around here, is gang recruitment inside public schools. A recent article in the New Yorker describes the tragedy of Long Island children preyed upon by MS-13.