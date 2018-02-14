It’s what’s inside that counts

It’s hard to watch a newscast, read a newspaper or even hear about current events and attempt to make sense of the anger that seems to have altered the general optimism that has always been a part of our country.

Our free democratic society is based on the rule of law, but at the heart of those who make the United States of America their home. It’s also about more than the law it’s about what’s in one’s heart. Each of us deals with issues in our unique way, and while we can blame others for many things, at the end of the day, our actions are governed by what’s inside each of us.

How we treat others, how we see ourselves and how we choose to conduct our lives in public and private can be based on our life experiences. It doesn’t mean one’s state in life is predetermined, but it can be a good indication of future behavior.

First and foremost, it starts with respect. Respect for self, respect for others, respect for property, respect for the beliefs others may hold dear and most important, respect for life itself.

I think we all struggle with the actions of those whose belief system is opposite of our own. Yet we all know people whom we don’t agree with completely, but out of respect, you accept them as they are. Varying beliefs are an important component of our melting pot, but to some measure, we must all conform to certain standards.

In a democracy, such as we have here in America, our system is designed to be governed by compromise and balanced procedures, to establish a degree of fairness to all.

Where our system appears to be falling short these days stems from the fact that our political parties have become so polarized that their ability to work out their differences has spilled over into the public. The result seems to have created this environment of public angst and is fed by the two-party system, special interest money, and a media that prefers to dwell on those differences.

We elect people we trust to resolve these issues so that they do not affect public safety nor our stability.

If our two-party system refuses to resolve these issues in a reasonable time, perhaps it’s time they are put on notice for new leaders that are more open to compromise.