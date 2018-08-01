Just another hurdle to clear

Challenges are part of daily living in both one’s personal life and that of every business.

You’ve no doubt heard about the tariffs being placed on newsprint coming out of Canada.

The Sun has run stories and editorials on the subject in the recent past. So has nearly every newspaper and periodical that prints on a groundwood sheet.

We would prefer the trade battle didn’t exist, and paper cost hadn’t increased over 30 percent since last October, but that’s not how things played out.

Last week we learned tariffs would also be charged on the aluminum plates we also use in the production of The Sun.

But like in life, we can’t always control the curve balls that get thrown at us and crying about it won’t change anything.

As a business, we are frequently forced to adjust to increasing costs beyond our control.

An example would be when New York state raised the minimum wage for the second year in a row. It puts us at a labor disadvantage with neighboring states and affects far more employees than a few entry-level staffers.

Government, competitors, equipment failure, or even unannounced power outages that wreak havoc on delicate computer equipment. They’re all hurdles that are sometimes difficult to deal with, but dealing with them is what we do.

What we won’t do is roll over and give up. Nor will we use this as an excuse to cut services, nor personnel.

We’ll fight back and ask for a level playing field, but we will continue moving forward, tariffs in place or not.

When we prepared our budgets last fall, we could not have predicted how these tariffs would have affected our material costs, but then we’ve had many surprises this year both good and some not so good.

Again, that’s the nature of life and the gamble we take as a local private business.

We’ll have to work a little harder, go without some things, find a way to cut some costs and perhaps pass along some modest adjustments to our customers as would any business facing an unavoidable increase in raw goods, but it will not threaten The Sun’s very existence.

As with every setback, we’ll find a way to stay on course until these tariff storm clouds pass.

Until then, it is your support that keeps us pressing ever forward, and for that, we are thankful.