Local cause celebre, pure gold for Mazdzer’s win

× Expand Chris Mazdzer

Watch party, governor and Clarkson engineers pay tribute to Saranac Lake Olympic medal winner.

Luger Chris Mazdzer’s winning Olympic silver medal remained cause for great celebration all week.

NBC’s Today Show invited Mazdzer’s fellow Saranac Laker friends and neighbors to a watch party last Thursday to see the early morning mixed luge competition run.

A Jumbotron screen was set up beside the glistening, slowly melting, walls of the Winter Carnival Ice Palace.

About 1,000 showed up at 7 a.m., including entire classrooms of kids from Saranac Lake schools and area college students. Waving American flags, holding Team USA and Go USA signs and giant cut-out posters of Mazdzer’s face, the crowd shouted loud enough to send a message halfway around the Earth.

Even Mazdzer’s golden retriever Obie was there.

“Chris embodies the Olympic spirit ... he comes from behind and makes history,” said Today Show host Mary Ann Zoellner.

Mazdzer’s mixed luge team placed fourth Thursday morning. But the spirit here was solid gold.

“It’s also their (Saranac Laker’s) passion and dedication that gets these athletes onto the world stage, an inspiration for the next generation of Olympic hopefuls,” the local NBC newscaster explained of town and village support.

“The road to Pyeongchang was winding, full of potholes, and sometimes hard to make out,” Mazdzer said shortly after winning silver. “It wasn’t the easiest road to follow but sometimes that struggle and journey produced one sweet outcome.”

USA Luge is based in Lake Placid and trains on the bobsleigh track at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.

Longtime luger Mark Grimmette, of Lake Placid, is sports program director and coach for USA Luge.

Grimmette competed in five Winter Olympics and won two medals in the men’s doubles with a silver in 2002 and a bronze in 1998.

Even local engineers celebrated Mazdzer’s winning race last week, with two professors at Clarkson University having contributed to the sled’s design.

Clarkson University Associate Professor of Mechanical & Aeronautical Engineering Douglas Bohl was thrilled when Mazdzer won the first-ever men’s singles medal in the sport for the United States, the college announced.

“Bohl, along with Paynter-Krigman Endowed Professor in Engineering Science Simulation, Brian Helenbrook, and master’s student Bryan Heckendorf worked with the United States Luge Association to create a portion of the sled Mazdzer rode to his silver-medal finish.”