Long overdue

Last week saw yet another disturbed young man take out his frustration and anger on his classmates after stealing his father’s guns to kill eight classmates and two teachers in Texas.

Congress and the president need to quit playing political football over the preferred party solution and establish preventative actions that will reduce and/or eliminate these occurrences.

I heard someone on the radio the other day claim there are estimated to be 100 students nationwide that might be contemplating similar actions out of approximately 13,800 school districts across the nation.

While it may sound like impossible odds to find those 100 disturbed kids, according to the Washington Post there has been over 187,000 students that have experienced some form of gun violence since the Columbine shooting in 1999.

We can no longer argue about which method will prove the best in curbing this violence. We need to move on all fronts if we are to put an end to these misguided events.

We need metal detectors and limited entrance access at each school.

We need armed guards and trained school personnel armed to protect the students.

We need mental health professionals capable of screening troubled students to identify likely candidates who could have tendencies to take such action to get them the help they need.

Such actions might also include recognition of their access to guns from family members or friends and have those weapons secured.

Parents who own or allowed minors in their home to own firearms must be more responsible for those weapons by facing stiff consequences if they are used in a shooting.

Sadly we live in a society today where anger and retribution seem to be out of control. Look no further than our two leading political parties that will go to any extent to see the other fail, even if it means hurting the nation.

Law abiding gun owners have rights but with those rights must come immense responsibilities. If your gun is involved, it’s the same as pulling the trigger.

In years gone by, at 10 or 11 p.m. TV stations used to state the time and ask, “Do you know where your children are?”

Perhaps now TV and radio stations need to remind us in the morning before school, “Do you know where your guns are? Do your children know they are loved and do you think they could harm others at school today?”