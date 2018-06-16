Lyme disease is growing, but you can protect yourself

As the seasons and days change from cold to warm, New Englanders are eager to get outside and enjoy the mountains, beaches, lakes and camping that makes up our well-rounded landscape.

Unfortunately, another season has begun as well — tick season.

Although the last thing anyone wants to think about when finally getting outside to enjoy the summer weather is menacing ticks, it’s important to educate yourself and your loved ones about tick prevention and treatment.

Ticks are more active in spring, summer and fall but can be around any time the temperature is above freezing. Each year thousands of cases of Lyme disease are reported in each of the three northern New England states.

As a matter of fact, Vermont and Maine have the highest rates of Lyme disease compared with any other state, while New Hampshire ranks in the top ten.

Typical symptoms of Lyme disease include a rash, fever, joint pain and fatigue. Lyme disease is caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi when it is transmitted to humans through the bite from an infected deer tick. This can occur from the bite of an adult or baby (nymph) deer tick.

Due to its small size, the deer tick can often be missed during a tick check. However, if you do find one, check to see if there is a circular black spot, known as the shield, above the mouthparts.

The shield does not change as the tick engorges and is one of the key factors in identifying the deer tick.

The nymph deer tick is very small, about the size of the period at the end of this sentence. As the nymph’s mature into adult ticks, they are still small measuring about a fifth of an inch.

Before heading outdoors to enjoy the weather, take steps to protect yourself from these small but harmful parasites. If possible, wear long pants and tuck them into your shoes, which makes it harder for the ticks to find their way onto your skin. Spray your pant legs and shoes with Permethrin or another tick spray to keep them away. Using a tick spray such as YAYA Organic Tick Ban or Deet on any exposed skin will help prevent them from attaching.