Merger only solution to provide sustainable future for students

We are a group of Westport Central School (WCS) district community members — parents, grandparents, alumni, business people, retired people and homeowners — who have been following the proposed merger process with Elizabethtown Central School District (ELCS) carefully, studying the consultants’ report, attending small group and school board meetings and generally trying to educate ourselves about what would happen for Westport students if a merger takes place and what would happen if a merger doesn’t take place.

Our children, grandchildren and neighbor children range in age from kindergarten through high school, and we all want the best for the WCS, the Town of Westport and our kids.

We have come to the conclusion that a merger with ELCS is the best and only solution if we want to provide an excellent education for our children and sustain a fiscally responsible school district that will educate our children into the future.

We would like to share with you why we feel the way we do, based on information we’ve learned from the consultants’ report and school district administration.

In three years, the projected WCS budget will be operating in the red. In five years, the district will no longer be able to sustain itself. These projections are consistent with the information provided by the school district, but insolvency could move more quickly or more slowly depending on multiple variables. Staffing has already been cut to the minimum to meet state requirements. There are no other cuts possible that would reverse the significant budget shortfall. Of the options that have been proposed, the only option we believe viable is a merger.

Voting no in the upcoming election is not a vote for the status quo, nor is it a vote for maintaining the past excellent educational reputation of the WCS. It is a vote for the deterioration and eventual demise of WCS. When asked what will happen when the school district goes into the red, we were told that there are several options: 1. We could continue as usual which would prompt the state to eventually come in to control educational decisions; 2. our high schoolers could be tuitioned out to other districts, or 3. the school day could be cut to the mandatory minimum so that children are released into the community at 1:30 p.m. and teachers are paid less than full-time salaries. Under any of these options, many of our excellent teachers will leave to go elsewhere, our “control” of our children’s education will be far less than had we merged and our children will suffer from the decisions we’ve made.

On the positive side, the consultants’ report found that ELCS and WCS are more similar than they are different; the number of students and teachers are similar; the demographics are similar, test scores are similar, the buildings have equivalent need for improvement and so on. Best of all, by voting yes to a merger, the education of all our children will improve with more teachers, more class offerings, more extra-curricular activities, more diverse classrooms and more stability in future financing of education.

Although our primary focus is on the education of our children, we can’t ignore the financial incentives that come with a merger. If our school districts merge, the state will pay more than 90 percent of all improvements to our buildings for the next 10 years, whether that is by renovating existing buildings or building a new building (how to use that subsidy would be the decision of the new, merged school board). A merger would also give the new combined school district time to do responsible financial planning while the state subsidizes educational costs.

We have listed only a bare outline of the reasons why we believe a merger is not just the best way forward, it’s the only way forward.

As you are making your decision, we encourage you to check out the consultants’ report on the WCS website, attend the public forum at Westport Central School on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., ask for a meeting with Principal/Interim Superintendent Josh Meyer or talk to any of us below.

We ask you to make your vote based on facts and on improving the quality of education for our children. We hope that you will vote yes on the school merger proposition.

— This column was written by the following: Cena Abrama, Emily Abruzzi and Micah Stewart, Eve Bailey, Lyn Barrett and Ron Bussian, Rachel Dowty Beech, Alice Dowty, Kelly Ecker and Glen Burgess, Alana and James Forcier, Deirdre Forcier, Bette Fox, Dawn Gay, Bonnie and Al Haberle, Daphne Hallowell, Janice Hainer, Adam Hainer, Mary and Steve Halloran, Kristen and Livingston Hatch, Meredith and Bill Johnston, Sarah and Josh Kingzak, Angela and Richard Krueger, Barbara Lambert, Diana McGuigan, Hokey McKinley, Meighan McWilliam, Nancy Page, Nancy Pribble, Heather and Dave Reynolds, Linda and Rick Rockefeller, Cordelia Sand, Cynthia Schira, C.G. Stephens, Jessica Storey, Kathy and Ted Taylor, Caroline Thompson, Dee Stewart Way, Kristin Opper Wilkins and Tony Wilkins