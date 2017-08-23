Misguided efforts

In a free society, there will always be those who go against the grain of conventional thinking and those who encourage them.

The national media loves stories that shake the core of middle America.

Stories of this nature that include death, violence, terror, sex, confrontation and rebellion are what drive viewership. They are the fodder for social media and the basis for water-cooler discussions.

When the media promotes highly charged subjects like the willful defacing of monuments meant to memorialize historic events, the average American tends to shy away from conflict and are willing to turn a blind eye to such behavior.

Let’s remember the Civil War was a horrible period in our past and black Americans were abused on both sides of the war. While slavery was at the core, the war was fought over state’s rights.

The Civil War was politically framed, much the same way we disagree today over abortion. The majority may oppose aborting a child but we argue over a woman’s right to choose.

The politics of some today want to rewrite history to fit their agenda based on today’s accepted norms.

As our nation evolves and seeks to improve from hard-earned lessons of the historical past, we must never attempt to disparage those who sacrificed everything to help us find a new level of equality and understanding.

After the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln sought to heal the wounds of war and bring all parties together. He understood that once the fighting ended and the union was saved, that change would be harder to accomplish if the south was forced to pay an even greater penalty than what they lost during the war.

For that reason, he understood that while the fighting ended, peace would only prevail if an environment of justice, commonality and harmony prevailed.

His focus was never to look back and punish the southern states but always towards the future preservation of the country.

Lincoln said it best: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

We need avoid being sidetracked with issues that do not move the nation forward.

Does what took place over 150 years ago really affect us today or does it just present an opportunity for some to further divide our nation?