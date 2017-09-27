National discourse

Political rancor continues to invade nearly every facet of life.

This past weekend the NFL jumped headlong into the fracas after President Donald Trump decided to call out the players protesting during the playing of the national anthem.

Instead of seeing the protests quelled, owners, coaches, and the league opted to join the few protesting players by showing solidarity with the players. Some teams stood arm in arm. Three teams decided not to come out on the field until after the playing of the anthem.

The National Anthem has been a fixture at America’s sporting events since 1862. What was once thought of as a unifying tune that served to bring the country together has now been put in a position to further divide the sides.

I fear America has suffered a social breakdown, much like an insane person who argues with themselves back and forth never finding peace or rest.

Without serious medical help, the patient most times cannot recover on their own and continues to regress into deeper and deeper stages.

We’ve seen bitter political battles and gridlock before. Protests are nothing new.

Heck, we gave birth to the nation out of a protest which is what the anthem is all about.

But this constant fighting is spilling out and it’s far too deeply rooted to think this is just a phase we are going through.

When our entertainment, sporting events, theater, schools, fashion, social media and even the church pulpits can’t function without politicizing their craft where do we turn for peace and comfort?

Boycotts, shaming, shunning, violence, destruction and legal battles I fear are only the beginning if we can’t find common ground.

We’re spending millions trying to determine if Russia interfered with our election and worrying about North Korea and Iran with nukes when we can’t even put aside our differences for a few hours to watch athletic millionaires concuss each other.

The entire situation has me torn to pieces. One minute I want to cry for our country and the next I want to laugh at how foolish all this has become.

At this point, I’m not sure if I’m writing a humorous column or a serious column.

In the end, I guess it really doesn’t matter. If we can’t get along and we can’t agree to disagree are we locked in a perpetual state of psychosis? Doctor Phil, we need help!