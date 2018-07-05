New light on community newspapers

Last week’s tragic shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland has shed new light on the close ties between local communities and their hometown community paper.

Typically left to toil away at their trade with local issues, it’s always been the larger metro papers that have been viewed to operate in a position of greater prominence covering national and international matters, presumably leaving them more susceptible to acts of violence.

But those of us in the trade realize the close working relationship with members of the community and the open door policy most community newspapers operate under puts them on the front lines.

It’s almost unheard of at a community newspaper to conduct active shooter drills or have locked doors and/or security guards at the front entrance.

According to the U.S Press Freedom Tracker, 13 journalists have been physically attacked in the United States so far this year while 45 journalists were physically attacked in 2017.

I think it’s fair to say we all witness the growing anger and frustration in our society these days.

Forget politics for a minute:

You would be surprised at some of the phone calls — and even verbal abuse — our staff are subject to over everyday stories like a published real estate transaction, a police report or even the incorrect spelling of a local school athlete’s name.

I have had threats left on voicemail both at home and the office; I’ve had an arrow left in the door jam with a message, and I was even accosted at church once for a letter to the editor that appeared in the paper.

None of those confrontations come anywhere close what occurred in Maryland last week, but the issue at the heart of the shooting was no more significant than the examples I’ve used here.

All of this speaks to the changing attitudes, mental health issues and the assumption of a civil society where people can disagree but still resolve those issues in a peaceful manner.

The frustration and anger generated over major issues seems to affect much smaller issues once society accepts the notion that violence, harassment and civil discord are accepted methods of getting things your way regardless of being right or wrong.

I’ll doubt you’ll be seeing any security guards at the front doors of The Sun anytime soon, but we must realize these flashpoints can happen even in the smallest of communities.