Nothing to prove

received a fair amount of correspondence after the recent column titled “Misguided efforts.”

As you might expect, some disagreed with my position and others agreed.

What’s also interesting are those who want to go on record versus those who want to share their thoughts privately. It speaks to the ever-growing divide and despite how strongly many feel on both sides of the issue, they remain fearful of personal attacks or reprisals should they share their thought publicly.

Here’s another thought with respect to that column I want to share.

I’m not immune to the plight of African Americans nor minorities in the preceding years of our country. Slavery was a terrible practice inflicted on them, through the centuries, but it was America that stood tall in the 1800s and since to make the civilized world understand that humans were not a commodity to be bought and sold.

To further my point, in the 21st century all Americans of all nationalities have a great opportunity to accomplish anything they set their mind to. No other person, group of protesters or statue can ever take that way nor claim they are inferior in anyway.

There isn’t one field of interest that African Americans and other minorities haven’t excelled to the highest level of accomplishment.

Government, medical, technical, law-enforcement, business, social, sports, education, entertainment, you name it — there is complete equality among the races bar none.

Look no further than former President Barack Obama and Dr. Ben Carson; from humble beginnings Obama reached the highest office in the land, while Carson performed the most intricate surgery known to medicine. There is nothing more for this race to prove.

It’s no longer about the color of one’s skin, nor nationality, that holds one back nor advances one forward. Today it’s all about self commitment and self conduct.

If we’ve accomplished anything in the last 150 years it must be that we look past skin color and judge people on the merits of their individual efforts.

More than any time in the past, people have the option to make themselves into whatever they choose if they are willing to follow their dream and nothing from the distant past can change what accomplishments people can achieve today.

We are all created equal. We can marvel at what some accomplish and shake our heads at what other do with their lives, but race is not — repeat not — the common denominator!