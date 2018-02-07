Olympic Villages open in Pyeongchang

× Expand Photo by IOC/Greg Martin The Olympic Village in PyeongChang unveils the Olympic Truce Mural, created by South Korean artist Jaeseok Lee.

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Villages opened doors to their athlete’s quarters last week, ready to welcome some 2,900 competitors for the XXIII Winter Games on Feb. 9.

A few U.S. teams arrived over last weekend, including TeamUSA speedskaters.

Longtrack speedskater Brian Hansen shared photos of the new digs, including one tweet of the ice track he had nearly to himself. Hansen is from Illinois.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach visited the athletes’ rooms, venues and athletic training facilities, dining commons and living quarters ahead of the formal opening.

“This village will allow the athletes not only to prepare for competition but it will allow the athletes to enjoy the spirit of the Olympic Games and to show what the Olympic Games are about,” he said in a news announcement.

“They are about getting to know each other, they are about making friends, they are about understanding each other, they are about competing with each other but at the same time sharing your meal and celebrating together. And this will all happen here in this place, in this Olympic Village.”

The IOC President visited the Gangneung Olympic Village, where most athletes competing in the ice events will live during the games.

He also visited the coastal venues where he saw the Curling Centre, Hockey 1, Gangneung Ice Arena and Gangneung Oval.

On Monday, Feb. 5, Bach inaugurated the official Olympic Truce Mural.

According to Olympic history, “the Olympic Truce dates back to Ancient Greece, where athletes, artists and their families, as well as ordinary pilgrims, could travel in total safety to participate in or attend the Olympic Games, and return afterwards to their respective countries.”

Since the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Turin, the truce has been represented by a mural.

And athletes and officials who take part in the Games are invited to sign it, inspiring peace through sport, IOC said in unveiling the truce on Monday.

“Given the special circumstances, the time and place of these Olympic Winter Games, it should be clear for everyone why this Olympic Truce is as relevant today as it was in ancient times.