Online safeguards

The feelings that we have when reading or hearing the news regarding cybercrimes and breaches can be overwhelming. Even for cyber professionals like myself.

Scammers continue to increase their efforts by using one of the most powerful tools to perpetrate their schemes and malicious activities: the internet.

The internet has become a vital part of everyday life — and there are very few people that can function without it. So short of abstaining from it and erasing all your information, we need to figure out how to best protect ourselves.

Unfortunately, scammers easily identify victims and they may not be those of you reading this article. It is the responsibility of all of us to spread the word of how to protect and be vigilant in helping those around us defend themselves in the new world of cybercrime.

I became aware of a situation where a scammer promised free investment information to a trusting senior using email and phone calls. The scammer gained access to the victim’s checking account. This scam ended up being a $10,000 hit to the senior’s savings.

Here are a few ideas you can do to make the crooks job harder:

Passwords need to be complex. Computers can use dictionaries to determine your password and mine information from your social media and other public resources. One of my early passwords was: Grinch123. This password can be cracked in less than five seconds by a basic computer.

Some better ideas: Use a pass phrase that is not obvious from your personal information. “ILOVETHEYANKEES” is not a great password, even though it is long. Look for something unknown to others but easy for you to remember. Perhaps you are in your kitchen right now reading the paper. Your kitchen walls are yellow. A password might be, “yellownewspaper.” Now to turn that into a difficult password, “y3ll0wn3wspap3r,” by simply exchanging the letters for numbers. Make it one step harder by adding a special character, such as “y3ll0wn3wsp@p3r.” It’s also a good idea to never click on any links. If a friend, store or bank sends you anything, don’t click. Log on to the service or contact the friend, but not by email, to verify they sent it. Scammers are highly successful impersonators.

For more information, visit the Department of Homeland Security website at dhs.gov/stopthinkconnect.

In future articles, I’ll discuss other defensive measures you can take and will provide a break down on what ransomware really is, how it works and why it is costing so much.

— Devi Momot is a cybersecurity professional and CEO of Twinstate Technologies.