Open season

Sexual predators should take notice:

No longer will your behavior be tolerated.

The floodgates have been opened. No period of time nor individual regardless of position will be immune to those who now realize their silence has proven to facilitate even greater abuses by those who should have been exposed years ago.

For far too long, men in influential positions of power have been able to intimidate and buy their way out of actions that would have put the common man behind bars.

It comes as no surprise that Washington and Hollywood are the epicenters for this behavior and also just happen to be two of the richest cities in the nation and true seats of significant influence.

The old theory of how power can corrupt has been taken to the extreme by these men who’ve assumed their actions would not be challenged. Even when brave women would step forward money and the legal system proved to be a powerful ally for the offenders in their efforts to continue abusing.

Sadly, most of those who were abused assumed that they lacked the courage and confidence to speak out. While some knew the system was stacked against them, others may have seen an opportunity in the making.

It’s hard to blame a young starlet or political intern who agrees to keep quiet in return for large sums of money. But at what point should we blame the legal system that agrees to a financial reward in return for confidentiality?

It’s understandable to protect the innocent when accused as well as the victim, but when repeat offenders are able to steamroll victim after victim, with terms of such behavior even written into employment contracts, our legal system needs to take off her blindfold and realize she is being used as an accomplice to the type of behavior our judicial system must stop.

While this recent rash of outings seems to be bringing down many powerful individuals, no one regardless of position should feel safe from being exposed.

From trusted family members, educators, doctors, and clergy, to military, politicians, movie stars, and Hollywood moguls, these individuals must be exposed and removed from positions of authority.

While all of this may be unsettling to the various halls of power, a good house cleaning is long overdue for those who wield their power strictly for personal gain.