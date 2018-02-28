Partisanship must stop

Each week I tell myself, enough already — quit barking up the same tree.

But each week, I see partisanship growing as we continue down this slippery slope.

I get the fact that we’ve become loyal to those who provide a message each can endorse. As such, we turn a deaf ear to those who profess a view not aligned with our beliefs.

Both sides make good logical points in support of the positions each firmly believes, and that produces a resolve that only intensifies and hardens their desire to reject arguments from the opposing side.

I see two potential paths:

Either one side finds a way to sufficiently win over a significant number of the opposition and finally dispels that line of thinking.

The other is we find a way to begin listening to each other and seek a compromise.

The sooner we can come to terms with the latter, the sooner we can put an end to the rage and frustration that is so apparent in every confrontation.

It seems clear, given the actions of former President Obama and President Trump, that without compromising support from Congress, we will be unable to pass needed legislation forcing more executive orders which are then challenged in the courts and deemed legal or unconstitutional depending on the party controlling the court.

Don’t think for a minute the courts aren’t partisan leaning in their views.

It takes an open mind to be objective, and it’s not easy. I think we can all agree on that point… at least I hope we can all agree, for if we can’t, our fate is doomed.

The two current issues facing us, immigration and school shootings, will never be addressed if we continue to stalemate. Both sides have compelling points, and the only solution is bipartisan compromise by all parties, including those who are single issue-oriented.

If our democracy fails to compromise and fails to solve these issues, the only alternative is a one-sided government takeover in some form or another or an open civil war.

By that, please understand it may not mean traditional war as the type waged in the 1800s, but more like the type of war we already see on our streets with police shootings; in the media with one-sided bias journalism and online cyberattacks.

We need to recognize the signs of what is already taken place over the last few years and realize it’s only the beginning.