People divided

By the time you read this, perhaps the latest round of fighting over the American Health Care Act will be over — for now.

It appears that one of the most significant pieces of legislation in years will have passed or failed by a bare majority.

That’s a problem.

There is not a mayor in this country who does not see a pressing need for a solution to health care. I don’t know what will work for municipalities. I certainly see what doesn’t work.

Before I get to the fundamental problem, please note that healthcare represents a huge part of municipal budgets and property tax allotments. In the City of Plattsburgh, health care costs are equivalent to more than 60 percent of the property taxes we raise.

This year alone, our health care costs are trending to rise by 10 percent. I expect equally unfathomable increases in future years too. Health care, as important as it is, is unsustainable.

So, how do we solve these looming dilemmas of health care, of municipalities on the financial ropes, of the reality of stagnant or declining populations, and of public infrastructure that is becoming aged and prone to failure?

Apparently, we don’t.

Our people have become so divided into each of our special interests that nobody seems able to represent the one group always left behind.

Who is representing the next generation?

At the risk of appearing too much as a Don Quixote haplessly tilting at windmills, in my mind there is a hierarchy of what’s important.

For instance, as a mayor of a city in our region, my main concern is always to leave my city as sustainable, financially viable and affordable as we can possibly be so we do not mortgage our children’s future nor discourage them from someday living here.

It is simply too difficult for rural areas and small urban places to successfully reverse the allure and economic vitality of major urban areas.

If we lose the battle for financial sustainability, we ultimately lose every war.

If we all agreed to keep sustainability in mind as something we all share, perhaps we will realize that our circles actually intersect after all.

But, when we instead focus on protecting our individual pieces of the pie, our pie is just eaten away.

This exasperating dynamic is killing our nation and damaging our municipalities. There is not a city or town I know that is not facing incredible financial challenges. Perhaps our cities are struggling a bit more as they’re often older, and saddled with more ancient infrastructure and more intransigent interests.

What I observe time and again is somebody recommends something to help patch our broken boat. Of course, since there are simply no magic fixes, each recommendation hurts somebody. Ten such recommendations moves 10 pieces of cheese, and nobody likes their cheese moved.

Then, the battle begins. Group A says that it cannot fathom any change, as does group B through J. If I ask for suggestions, I usually get none, or none that really solve the problem. If someone offers a solution, it’s typically one on the backs of one of the other groups rather than their own.

These various proposals then go to a board to make the final decisions. These groups very quickly develop an affinity toward one group or another, so suggestion after suggestion come off the table.

In the end, we’re further divided, further behind, wasted more time, and look further foolish in the eyes of grandparents who are struggling to survive but who still harbor hopes that their grandchildren will come home to live.

Most of us are not intimately involved in these pitched battles between various interests.

We watch these efforts take off, pitch up, stall, and then crash and burn.

I can’t blame taxpayers for throwing up their hands in disgust. Who’d want to mix it up in such self-serving dysfunction?

What we are left though is a divided nation, a disengaged public, a group of decision makers trying to gauge the support of special interests, while our airplane falls in a downward spiral.

It’s heartbreaking to see this happen to us all.

Come on. Surely there are some values we’re all willing to share.