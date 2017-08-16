Politics as usual?

I remember from decades ago a skit at the dawn of the space race. A comedian dressed as an astronaut was asked if the head covering he was wearing was called a crash helmet.

He responded, “Gee, I hope not!”

I feel the same way when people ask if things always stay the same in government.

Gee, I hope not.

The other day at the end of a council meeting, I said that I hoped we as a council could do better than we’ve done in the past. I meant no slight to anyone, but a recognition that the City of Plattsburgh is not in the best of shape, and some thorough analysis a number of years ago might have helped prevent challenges today.

I wouldn’t blame anybody, though. In civic life, a lot of things come at our leaders, from every conceivable direction. It’s overwhelming to juggle competing interests. Every leader has coping mechanisms.

One is eternal optimism that the future is so rosy that there’s little need to struggle today. Instead, let’s spend and invest, and trust that, when our city is booming again, there’ll be plenty of capacity to pay for that spending.

That optimistic strategy is one philosophy.

Another approach is more fiscally conservative. It requires us to make every effort to protect ourselves from a pessimistic future. That cautious approach allowed our nation to hunker down and survive the Great Depression. It also created The Greatest Generation who defined themselves by taking little and giving back a lot, and sometimes everything.

That more pessimistic strategy, borne from hardship, also has its redeeming qualities.

I prefer a balanced approach.

We must spend every nickel carefully, as if it’s our own. Just because a leader is responsible for decisions summing to tens or hundreds of millions of dollars doesn’t mean that those decisions are any more abstract than personal decisions of what car to buy or home to rent.

Each taxpayer dollar should be spent painstakingly and with the same diligence as we reserve for decisions in our own life.

There’s room to invest, if they are prudent and extremely well thought out investments in our future that can stand the test of time. After all, it is taxpayer money we invest. But, that’s hard work. It’s easier to have hope.

But, hope is that last vice left in Pandora’s Box, after every other vice is removed.