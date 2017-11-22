Who says there is no Christmas Grinch?

Online shopping volume has been growing over the last few years and so has the rise of front-porch package theft—perpetrated by “porch pirates.”

A 2017 Package Theft Study among 500 U.S. homeowners ages 17-54 was recently released by YourLocalSecurity.com.

The new study revealed that 73 percent of Americans believe their porch is a safe place for package deliveries.

However, despite that confidence, 71 million Americans had packages stolen from their front porches in 2016.

You might feel pretty safe starting your online holiday shopping over Black Friday weekend and trusting your package deliveries to the safety of your front porch.

But should you?

Here is a peek at some national statistics:

Americans spend an average of 22 percent more online purchases over the Black Friday weekend than during other times of the year

71 million Americans had a package stolen in the last year.

74 percent of packages were stolen from the front porch during the day while the homeowner was at work..

108 million shopped online during Black Friday weekend spending an estimated $5 billion in 2016.

How to help prevent a disappointing Black Friday experience:

Seasoned thieves are working overtime during the holiday season, especially right after the Black Friday weekend.

Make your purchases locally at the store to avoid the threat of theft altogether.

If you must shop online, have the merchandise delivered to a safe location. Ask your neighbors to keep an extra eye out when you’re expecting an important package, or ask if the product could be delivered to their home if they are planning to be home.

Consider installation of a doorbell camera. Not only does a doorbell camera add a layer of security to your home’s entrance, it can also monitor the activity at your front door, allowing you to tell a delivery person to leave the package in a safer location. It also serves to confirm a delivery so you’ll know right away if something is missing versus waiting too long to seek assistance or a replacement.

If snagging the best holiday deals is at the top of your list this season, please do so safely and please think local first.

Just make sure to prepare your home for delivery before hitting those one-click purchase options. With the right precautions in place, you can enjoy a protected and joyful holiday shopping experience.