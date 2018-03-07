Positioning for the future

Another interesting article was released recently by the Gateway Journalism Review detailing the current state of the once proud Columbia, (Missouri) Daily Tribune.

“The Tribune’s ‘Tragedy’” by Terry Ganey can be found at gatewayjr.org/2018/02/21/the-tribunes-tragedy/.

Eighteen months after the purchase of family-owned newspaper by private equity firm Gatehouse Media, Ganey reports how the staff has been slashed, readers are frustrated, and circulation has plunged.

In a city of more than 100,000, the paper is now left with only one full-time reporter.

Home of the nation’s oldest journalism school, the new owner has stripped as much as they can out of the expense side of the paper in order maximize profits for shareholders.

It’s just one more example of how private equity companies have been acquiring newspapers across the country and systematically squeezing the life out of them to produce windfall profits, so long as the paper remains, reports the American Prospect.

The cost to democracy is incalculable. Robust civic life and a strong local economy depend on a good local newspaper with a vested interest in the community.

Far too many believe this is a story about the decline of the newspaper industry. In reality, it’s a story about greed’s triumph over the stewardship of providing a valuable service where local ownership has deep roots.

No for-profit companies can exist without operational profits, but a balance between necessary services and reasonable profits can be obtained when the value is both provided by the newspaper and recognized by the community.

Locally, we continue to reinvest in The SUN and in the region. Over the last few months, we’ve completely updated our accounting, design, pagination, editorial, payroll and ad tracking software to give our staff the best, most up-to-date tools. We’ve improved the internal network our team uses to communicate securely between office locations and invested in a new customer relation tool for our sales team to assist them in working with local advertising accounts.

In the next few weeks, we will be adding four more print units to our offset press line to enhance the process color capacity of the paper, improve quality and at the same time, reduce newsprint waste with greater efficiencies for the staff.

Despite our small family operation, our focus has always been to invest in the future while improving the product and workload for our dedicated staff of local employees.

We know of no other way to ensure our long-term survival while meeting the ever-changing informational needs of the communities we proudly call home.

We continue to believe a reinvestment in the company is an investment in the North Country.